Golden State, Memphis tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7; over/under is 225.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies in game three of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The Grizzlies beat the Warriors 106-101 in the last matchup. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 47 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points.

The Warriors are 33-19 in conference matchups. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.5 rebounds. Kevon Looney leads the Warriors with 7.3 boards.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 26.0 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 43.7% and averaging 25.5 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Desmond Bane is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 25.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

