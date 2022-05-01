Clear
Arsenal, Spurs maintain CL chase; survival boost for Everton

By AP News
Arsenal's Gabriel, right celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Arsenal at the London stadium in London, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal remained in fourth place after Gabriel’s header secured a 2-1 win at West Ham in the Premier League. That kept Arsenal two points ahead of Tottenham after its north London rival beat Leicester 3-1 on Sunday through Son Heung-min’s double. Chelsea looks well placed to qualify for the Champions League despite now being only three points ahead of Arsenal with four games remaining after losing 1-0 at Everton. Richarlison’s goal gives Everton renewed hope of avoiding relegation. Richarlison picked up a lit flare during his goal celebrations and threw it off the field although it was unclear where it landed.

