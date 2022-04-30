Grizzlies open second round against the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Grizzlies host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Golden State Warriors to start the Western Conference second round. Memphis went 3-1 against Golden State during the regular season. The Grizzlies won the last regular season meeting 123-95 on March 29 led by 22 points from Desmond Bane, while Jordan Poole scored 25 points for the Warriors.

The Grizzlies have gone 36-16 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 35.3% from downtown, led by Bane shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 33-19 in conference games. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 111.0 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bane averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Ja Morant is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 27.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 116.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out (knee), Steven Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Killian Tillie: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (right knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press