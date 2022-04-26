Ovechkin injury clouds Capitals’ outlook week from playoffs View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals are listing Alex Ovechkin as day to day with an upper-body injury. But there’s legitimate concern about the longtime captain’s health moving forward. Ovechkin slammed into the boards left shoulder first in the Capitals game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night and did not return. The 36-year-old Russian winger missed Washington’s game against New York Islanders. It’s just the 25th game Ovechkin has missed because of injury. Coach Peter Laviolette said after the team’s morning skate he hoped Ovechkin would be good to go for the start of the playoffs next week.

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer