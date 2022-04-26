Clear
Ovechkin injury clouds Capitals’ outlook week from playoffs

By AP News
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) is tripped by Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. Ovechkin left with an injury after the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals are listing Alex Ovechkin as day to day with an upper-body injury. But there’s legitimate concern about the longtime captain’s health moving forward. Ovechkin slammed into the boards left shoulder first in the Capitals game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night and did not return. The 36-year-old Russian winger missed Washington’s game against New York Islanders. It’s just the 25th game Ovechkin has missed because of injury. Coach Peter Laviolette said after the team’s morning skate he hoped Ovechkin would be good to go for the start of the playoffs next week.

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

