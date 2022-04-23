Warriors look to secure series win over the Nuggets

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (48-34, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -4; over/under is 224.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference first round. The Warriors beat the Nuggets 118-113 in the last matchup. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 27 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 37 points.

The Nuggets are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Denver is third in the league with 27.8 assists per game. Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 7.9.

The Warriors have gone 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Stephen Curry is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Poole is shooting 48.2% and averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 118.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press