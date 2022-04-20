Golden State visits Denver with 2-0 series lead

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (48-34, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -1.5; over/under is 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last matchup 126-106 on April 19 led by 34 points from Stephen Curry, while Nikola Jokic scored 26 points for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Denver is 23-20 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors have gone 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 6-5 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 27.1 points per game with 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Kevon Looney is averaging six points and 7.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (neck), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press