Cloudy
59.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Collins, Williams out for Hawks in play-in game vs Hornets

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks were missing John Collins and Lou Williams for their NBA play-in game Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Collins hasn’t played since March 11 because of a right ring finger sprain and a sprained right foot. He has resumed 4-on-4 workouts but is still not ready for game action.

Williams was out because of lower back discomfort.

Gordon Hayward remained sidelined for the Hornets with a sore left foot. He has played only one game, for less than 17 minutes, since Feb. 7.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 