Kings fire interim coach Gentry, miss playoffs for 16th year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings fired interim coach Alvin Gentry on Monday, a day after the franchise missed the playoffs for a 16th straight season.

The 67-year-old Gentry was promoted from associate head coach to interim coach when the Kings fired Luke Walton in November following a 6-11 start. Sacramento won 116-109 at NBA-leading Phoenix on Sunday to finish at 30-52.

Gentry had most recently served as head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans (2015-20). He has also made head coaching stops with Miami, Detroit, the Clippers and Phoenix. He has a career record of 534-636.

“The entire Kings organization is grateful for the leadership of Alvin Gentry, who stepped up when he got the call mid-season,” general manager Monte McNair said in a statement. “We appreciate his leadership on and off the court.”

