Minnesota and Los Angeles square off in play-in game

Los Angeles Clippers (41-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 230.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Timberwolves and Clippers square off to decide the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Clippers for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner earns the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has the league’s best offense averaging 115.9 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Clippers have gone 26-26 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 23.9 assists per game led by Reggie Jackson averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 52.8% and averaging 22.1 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Luke Kennard is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.6 points. Robert Covington is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 119.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (rest), D’Angelo Russell: out (illness).

Clippers: Reggie Jackson: out (rest), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (rest), Jason Preston: out (foot), Paul George: out (rest), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press