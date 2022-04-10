Golden State faces New Orleans on 4-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (52-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-45, ninth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 25-26 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is 23-29 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors are 32-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State averages 110.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 101-96 on Jan. 7. Brandon Ingram scored 32 points points to help lead the Pelicans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 24 points, five assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: day to day (hamstring), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (rest), Jordan Poole: day to day (hand), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press