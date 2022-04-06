Los Angeles faces Golden State on 4-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (31-48, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (50-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Golden State looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Warriors are 11-4 against division opponents. Golden State ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.5 rebounds. Kevon Looney paces the Warriors with 7.3 boards.

The Lakers are 3-12 in division matchups. Los Angeles is 5-7 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 124-116 on March 6, with LeBron James scoring 56 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 25.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 27.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

James is scoring 30.3 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 22.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 104.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 116.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), LeBron James: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

By The Associated Press