Los Angeles faces Phoenix on 3-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (31-47, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (62-16, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Phoenix looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Suns are 9-4 against the rest of their division. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Cameron Johnson shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.

The Lakers are 3-11 in division games. Los Angeles has a 12-20 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 140-111 on March 14, with Devin Booker scoring 30 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 26.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Suns. Landry Shamet is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LeBron James is averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 121.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 115.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (rest), Jae Crowder: out (ankle), Deandre Ayton: out (rest).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

