Sacramento hosts Golden State on home losing streak

Golden State Warriors (49-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (29-49, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays Golden State looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Kings are 5-8 against division opponents. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.1.

The Warriors are 10-4 against Pacific Division teams. Golden State is the Western Conference leader with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.3.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 126-114 on Feb. 4, with Klay Thompson scoring 23 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 47.3% and averaging 23.2 points for the Kings. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 27.7 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), De’Aaron Fox: out (hand), Alex Len: day to day (back).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press