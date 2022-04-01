Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Los Angeles after 44-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (37-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-28, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -8; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Los Angeles Clippers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 120-119 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bucks are 26-12 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks second in the league with 47.0 rebounds led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.7.

The Clippers are 16-24 in road games. Los Angeles averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 22-14 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 137-113 on Feb. 7, with Antetokounmpo scoring 28 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.4% and averaging 30.1 points for the Bucks. Grayson Allen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 17.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 109.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Brandon Boston Jr.: day to day (illness), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press