Wood, Rockets to host Fox and the Kings

Sacramento Kings (27-49, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (20-56, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action.

The Rockets are 11-38 against Western Conference opponents. Houston allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 117.7 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 48.2%.

The Kings are 17-29 in conference matchups. Sacramento ranks seventh in the league scoring 48.9 points per game in the paint led by Fox averaging 11.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 118-112 on Jan. 16. Wood scored 23 points points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and six assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Fox is scoring 23.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Kings. Davion Mitchell is averaging 17.5 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Christian Wood: out (hamstring), Dennis Schroder: out (shoulder), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Josh Jackson: out (illness), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), Alex Len: out (illness), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press