James and the Lakers visit the Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers (31-42, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (31-43, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -3; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans. James leads the league averaging 30.0 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 20-24 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans is 18-19 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Lakers have gone 16-27 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles gives up 114.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 123-95 in the last meeting on Feb. 28. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 22 points, and James led the Lakers with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

James is averaging 30 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

Lakers: Dwight Howard: day to day (hip), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press