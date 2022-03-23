Golden State takes on Miami, looks to end 3-game slide

Golden State Warriors (47-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (47-25, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State looks to stop its three-game skid with a victory against Miami.

The Heat are 26-9 in home games. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.3 rebounds. Dewayne Dedmon paces the Heat with 5.9 boards.

The Warriors have gone 18-16 away from home. Golden State is sixth in the league scoring 14.3 fast break points per game led by Klay Thompson averaging 3.3.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Heat 115-108 in their last matchup on Jan. 4. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 32 points, and Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Poole is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (toe), Victor Oladipo: day to day (back).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out (knee), Moses Moody: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press