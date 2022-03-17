Mitchell, Jazz to host Jackson and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play.

The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth in the Western Conference with 47.6 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.0.

The Clippers are 21-24 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 15-21 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 124-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 25.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 18.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games for Utah.

Luke Kennard is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.7 points. Jackson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 47.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Danuel House Jr.: out (knee), Trent Forrest: out (wrist), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press