Tatum, Boston set for matchup with Sacramento

Boston Celtics (42-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (25-46, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Sacramento. He’s eighth in the league averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Kings have gone 16-21 in home games. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference with 12.2 fast break points per game led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 2.8.

The Celtics are 18-16 on the road. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 4.0.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Kings 128-75 in their last meeting on Jan. 26. Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points, and Buddy Hield led the Kings with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is shooting 47.3% and averaging 23.2 points for the Kings. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Marcus Smart is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 32.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 114.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 113.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: out (personal).

Celtics: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press