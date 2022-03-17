Los Angeles takes on Toronto, aims to break 3-game skid

Los Angeles Lakers (29-40, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (39-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup with Toronto as losers of three in a row.

The Raptors are 17-15 in home games. Toronto ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.2 rebounds. Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 8.4 boards.

The Lakers have gone 9-23 away from home. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference with 14.9 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on March 15 the Raptors won 114-103 led by 28 points from Gary Trent Jr., while James scored 30 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 22 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Toronto.

James is scoring 29.5 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 48.7 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 111.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (illness), Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: day to day (finger).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (foot), LeBron James: day to day (knee), Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press