Boston visits Golden State after Curry’s 47-point outing

Boston Celtics (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (47-22, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Boston Celtics after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 126-112 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors are 29-7 in home games. Golden State has a 6-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Celtics have gone 17-16 away from home. Boston averages 109.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 111-107 on Dec. 18. Curry scored 30 points points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 20.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (illness), Andre Iguodala: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Celtics: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press