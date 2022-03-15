Toronto faces Los Angeles, aims for 5th straight road win

Toronto Raptors (38-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (36-35, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Raptors face Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 20-14 on their home court. Los Angeles has a 15-20 record against opponents above .500.

The Raptors have gone 21-15 away from home. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 15.5 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 3.3.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 116-108 on Jan. 1. Fred VanVleet scored 31 points to help lead the Raptors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is averaging 17 points and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Siakam is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (rest), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: out (personal), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe), Reggie Jackson: out (rest).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press