Sacramento faces Chicago after Fox’s 41-point outing

Chicago Bulls (41-26, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-45, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays the Chicago Bulls after De’Aaron Fox scored 41 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 134-125 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Kings are 15-20 on their home court. Sacramento is 11-25 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls have gone 16-16 away from home. Chicago is the NBA leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.5% as a team from deep this season. Patrick Williams paces them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Kings 125-118 in their last meeting on Feb. 17. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 38 points, and Fox led the Kings with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 23 points and 5.6 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

DeRozan is averaging 28.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 24.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 113.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (hip), Maurice Harkless: day to day (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (personal).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: day to day (wrist), Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (adductor), Nikola Vucevic: day to day (hamstring), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

