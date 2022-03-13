Warriors play the Wizards on 3-game win streak

Washington Wizards (29-37, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (46-22, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Washington.

The Warriors are 28-7 in home games. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 6.4.

The Wizards are 12-20 in road games. Washington has an 8-18 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 19.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 116.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 116.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (illness), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press