Detroit plays Los Angeles in cross-conference game

Los Angeles Clippers (35-34, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (18-49, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons take on the Los Angeles Clippers in non-conference play.

The Pistons are 11-22 in home games. Detroit is 4-30 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Clippers are 15-20 in road games. Los Angeles is 15-19 against opponents over .500.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Pistons 107-96 in their last matchup on Nov. 26. Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 21 points, and Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jackson is averaging 17.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 110.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Rodney McGruder: out (hamstring), Chris Smith: out (knee), Frank Jackson: out (back), Killian Hayes: out (adductor), Isaiah Stewart: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (finger).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: out (personal), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press