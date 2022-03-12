Sacramento takes on Utah, aims to end 3-game skid

Sacramento Kings (24-44, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (41-25, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -10; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Utah.

The Jazz have gone 27-15 against Western Conference teams. Utah is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 9.8 fast break points per game.

The Kings are 17-27 in conference play. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference with 23.5 assists per game led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 5.5.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 123-105 on Nov. 21, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 26 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 25.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Fox is averaging 22.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

INJURIES: Jazz: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (lower leg).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (hip), Maurice Harkless: day to day (ankle), Richaun Holmes: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press