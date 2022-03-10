Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (35-33, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (31-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Hawks take on Los Angeles.

The Hawks have gone 19-13 at home. Atlanta is 18-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Clippers have gone 15-19 away from home. Los Angeles is 16-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 106-93 on Jan. 9. Amir Coffey scored 21 points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.8 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Reggie Jackson is shooting 39.5% and averaging 17 points for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 111.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: day to day (personal), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press