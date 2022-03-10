Curry and Golden State visit Jokic and the Nuggets

Golden State Warriors (44-22, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (40-26, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -2.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry meet when Denver hosts Golden State. Jokic is ninth in the NBA averaging 26.1 points per game and Curry is 10th in the league averaging 25.6 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 25-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks sixth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up just 108.2 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Warriors are 27-16 in conference matchups. Golden State ranks third in the league with 27.3 assists per game led by Curry averaging 6.4.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 131-124 on March 8, with Jokic scoring 32 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Curry is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Jordan Poole is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jeff Green: out (personal), Will Barton: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Bones Hyland: out (knee).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (illness), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press