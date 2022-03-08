Los Angeles faces Houston on 8-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (28-36, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (16-49, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to stop its eight-game road losing streak when the Lakers visit Houston.

The Rockets are 8-32 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is eighth in the NBA with 48.6 points in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 9.0.

The Lakers are 16-24 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA scoring 14.9 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 132-123 on Dec. 29. James scored 32 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

James is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 109.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 108.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Dennis Schroder: out (ankle), Christian Wood: out (illness), Eric Gordon: out (hamstring).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press