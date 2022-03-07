Sacramento takes on New York following Fox’s 44-point showing

New York Knicks (26-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-42, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -3.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento takes on the New York Knicks after De’Aaron Fox scored 44 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 114-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Kings are 15-18 on their home court. Sacramento has an 11-27 record against teams over .500.

The Knicks are 13-19 on the road. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording just 21.4 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 5.2.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Kings 116-96 in their last meeting on Feb. 1. Alec Burks led the Knicks with 21 points, and Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 22.5 points and 5.4 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Randle is scoring 19.6 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 27.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 111.0 points, 47.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (hip).

Knicks: Taj Gibson: day to day (illness), Obi Toppin: out (hamstring), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.