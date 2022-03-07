Denver hosts Golden State following Jokic’s 46-point game

Golden State Warriors (43-21, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (38-26, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -9.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Golden State Warriors after Nikola Jokic scored 46 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 138-130 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Nuggets are 23-18 in Western Conference games. Denver is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 111.0 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Warriors are 26-15 in Western Conference play. Golden State averages 111.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 117-116 on Feb. 17. Jokic scored 35 points points to help lead the Nuggets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 25.8 points per game with 13.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Stephen Curry is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 111.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Draymond Green: out (back), Klay Thompson: out (rest), Andrew Wiggins: out (foot), James Wiseman: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.