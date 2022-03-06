Los Angeles visits San Antonio after James’ 56-point showing

Los Angeles Lakers (28-35, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (24-40, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the San Antonio Spurs after LeBron James scored 56 points in the Lakers’ 124-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The Spurs are 14-22 in Western Conference games. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.8.

The Lakers are 16-23 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference shooting 34.8% from deep. Dwight Howard leads the Lakers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Spurs defeated the Lakers 138-110 in their last meeting on Dec. 24. Keita Bates-Diop led the Spurs with 30 points, and James led the Lakers with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is shooting 46.2% and averaging 20.4 points for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

James averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 29.4 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 119.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 110.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot), LeBron James: day to day (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Avery Bradley: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.