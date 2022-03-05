New York visits Los Angeles, looks to end road losing streak

New York Knicks (25-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-31, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to break its three-game road skid when the Knicks visit Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 19-13 in home games. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 107.4 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Knicks are 12-19 on the road. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 110-102 on Jan. 23. RJ Barrett scored 28 points to help lead the Knicks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Kennard is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.6 points. Reggie Jackson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 19.5 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Julius Randle is averaging 19.8 points, 10 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 109.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: day to day (hamstring), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.