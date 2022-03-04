Dallas faces Sacramento after Doncic’s 41-point performance

Sacramento Kings (24-41, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (38-25, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Sacramento Kings after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 122-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks are 27-15 in Western Conference games. Dallas averages 107.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Kings are 17-25 in Western Conference play. Sacramento has an 11-26 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 112-96 on Dec. 31. Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 27.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 16 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Harrison Barnes is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 17.4 points and six rebounds. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26.7 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 110.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Trey Burke: day to day (shoulder), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Maxi Kleber: day to day (ankle), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (ankle).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.