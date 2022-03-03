Fox, Kings square off against the Spurs

Sacramento Kings (23-41, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (24-38, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -6; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings visit Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

The Spurs are 14-21 in conference matchups. San Antonio ranks second in the league with 54.1 points in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 11.8.

The Kings are 16-25 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 4-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 121-114 on Dec. 19, with Buddy Hield scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poeltl is averaging 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Spurs. Doug McDermott is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Fox is averaging 22 points and 5.3 assists for the Kings. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Doug McDermott: day to day (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (groin).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.