Lakers play the Clippers on 6-game road skid

Los Angeles Lakers (27-34, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-31, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers will aim to stop a six-game road slide when the Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers are 6-6 against the rest of their division. The Clippers have a 15-18 record against teams over .500.

The Lakers are 15-22 in Western Conference play. The Lakers are ninth in the NBA scoring 48.1 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 14.1.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won 105-102 in the last matchup on Feb. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is averaging 28.9 points, eight rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 22.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 107.4 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (knee), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Austin Reaves: day to day (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.