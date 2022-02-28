James and Doncic clash in Los Angeles-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (36-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-33, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles faces Dallas. James ranks third in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Doncic is sixth in the league averaging 27.6 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 15-21 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference with 48.2 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 14.1.

The Mavericks are 25-15 in conference play. Dallas averages 106.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Mavericks 107-104 in overtime in their last matchup on Dec. 16. James led the Lakers with 24 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 29 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Davis is averaging 23.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic is scoring 27.6 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Brunson is averaging 17.3 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 109.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 109.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (knee), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (knee).

Mavericks: Trey Burke: out (shoulder), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee), Frank Ntilikina: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press