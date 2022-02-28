Houston hosts Los Angeles, aims to break home skid

Los Angeles Clippers (32-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-45, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end its three-game home slide with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Rockets have gone 7-29 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 48.6 points per game in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 8.9.

The Clippers have gone 19-23 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 10-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 99-98 on Feb. 28. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is scoring 17.6 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 16.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jackson is averaging 16.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 108.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press