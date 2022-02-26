New Orleans faces Los Angeles, seeks 5th straight road win

New Orleans Pelicans (24-36, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-32, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Los Angeles trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Lakers are 15-20 in conference games. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.8 rebounds. LeBron James paces the Lakers with 8.0 boards.

The Pelicans are 15-20 in conference matchups. New Orleans is seventh in the Western Conference with 24.6 assists per game led by Brandon Ingram averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 23.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ingram is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: day to day (hamstring), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (knee), Avery Bradley: out (knee).

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

By The Associated Press