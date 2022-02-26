Houston takes on Los Angeles, aims to halt 8-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-44, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup against Los Angeles as losers of eight in a row.

The Rockets have gone 7-28 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 7-27 against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are 18-23 in conference play. Los Angeles has a 14-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 142-111 in the last matchup on Feb. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrison Mathews is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 11.5 points. Jalen Green is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

Reggie Jackson is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 109.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press