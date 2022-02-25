Denver faces Sacramento, aims for 5th straight victory

Sacramento Kings (22-39, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-25, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver heads into a matchup with Sacramento as winners of four straight games.

The Nuggets have gone 19-17 against Western Conference teams. Denver is third in the NBA with 27.2 assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 7.9.

The Kings have gone 15-23 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 48.9 points per game in the paint led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 10.9.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 128-110 in the last meeting on Feb. 25. Will Barton led the Nuggets with 31 points, and Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Fox is averaging 21.7 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 18.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press