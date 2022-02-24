Clippers face the Lakers for conference showdown

Los Angeles Clippers (30-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-31, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers face off on Friday.

The Lakers are 15-19 in conference matchups. The Lakers are 8-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers are 5-6 against division opponents. The Clippers are 8-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won 111-110 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 29 points, and Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 24.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three blocks over the last 10 games.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Clippers. Morris is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: day to day (hamstring), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Avery Bradley: day to day (knee).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press