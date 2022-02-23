Trail Blazers play the Warriors on 4-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (42-17, second in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (25-34, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Golden State.

The Trail Blazers have gone 11-24 against Western Conference teams. Portland ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 3.0.

The Warriors have gone 25-11 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.6.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors defeated the Trail Blazers 104-94 in their last matchup on Dec. 9. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points, and Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 17 points and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Nurkic is averaging 16.6 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Curry is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 4.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Klay Thompson is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 105.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: day to day (achilles), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (back), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press