Sacramento visits Chicago following DeRozan’s 40-point outing

Sacramento Kings (22-37, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (37-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Sacramento Kings after DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 120-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bulls have gone 22-8 in home games. Chicago is seventh in the league averaging 112.4 points and is shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Kings are 7-20 on the road. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 109.7 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 27.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 17 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Kings. Davion Mitchell is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Zach LaVine: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press