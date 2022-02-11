Los Angeles visits Dallas following Doncic’s 51-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (27-30, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (33-23, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 112-105 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks are 23-13 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 14-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers have gone 14-22 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 7-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won 112-105 in the last matchup on Feb. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 26.8 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is averaging 16 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 112.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).

Clippers: Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press