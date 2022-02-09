Dallas plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight win

Los Angeles Clippers (27-29, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-23, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Mavericks are 22-13 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers are 14-21 in conference play. Los Angeles has a 12-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 112-104 in overtime in the last meeting on Nov. 24. Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 30 points, and Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 26.2 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jackson is averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (foot), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Clippers: Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press