Portland hosts Los Angeles, looks to stop home losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (26-29, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to end its five-game home losing streak with a win against Los Angeles.

The Trail Blazers are 9-24 in conference games. Portland is 9-14 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Lakers are 14-17 in conference matchups. Los Angeles allows 112.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 99-94 on Feb. 3, with Anthony Davis scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Trail Blazers. Ben McLemore is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Carmelo Anthony is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 13.4 points. Davis is shooting 58.3% and averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 104.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Cody Zeller: out (knee).

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: out (hamstring), Dwight Howard: out (back), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press