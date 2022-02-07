Bucks take on the Lakers, look for 4th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (34-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (26-28, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 17-12 in home games. Los Angeles has a 10-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bucks are 15-12 on the road. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.7 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Lakers 109-102 in their last meeting on Nov. 18. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 47 points, and Talen Horton-Tucker led the Lakers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 30.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.9 points per game with 11.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 20.5 points, six rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: day to day (hamstring), Dwight Howard: day to day (back), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Bucks: George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press