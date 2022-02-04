Suns’ Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections.

The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player in the game they will host Feb. 20.

Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players from the Eastern Conference.

The other reserves from the Western Conference were Luka Doncic of Dallas, Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota and Draymond Green of Golden State.

The remainder of the players from the East were Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn’s James Harden, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton.

Reserves were voted on by the head coaches from each conference, who could not vote for players from their own teams.

The starter pool in the Eastern Conference announced last week included Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta’s Trae Young and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan.

In the West, it’s LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver and Memphis guard Ja Morant.

James and Durant, as the leading vote-getters in each conference, will be captains who draft rosters for the game, though their own status for playing in it is unknown. Durant remains out with a sprained left knee ligament, while James is sidelined with a less severe knee injury.

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer