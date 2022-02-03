Curry and the Warriors play the Kings

Sacramento Kings (19-34, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (39-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -13.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings. Curry ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Warriors are 22-8 in Western Conference games. Golden State ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Andrew Wiggins shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The Kings are 13-20 in conference games. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 48.2 points per game in the paint led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 10.8.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 113-98 on Dec. 21, with Curry scoring 30 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 26.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 16.0 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 14.4 points, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 112.7 points, 48.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Nemanja Bjelica: out (back), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Marvin Bagley III: out (ankle), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press